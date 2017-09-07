HPP sets vessel handling record

KARACHI: Hutchison Ports Pakistan (HPP), the country’s first deep-water container terminal, sets national vessel handling record for third time this year, handling 1,953 moves in just 11 hours on the 8,562 TEU vessel Hyundai Global / 063E, a statement said on Wednesday.

The terminal operator broke its own previous record of 3,191 moves in just over 23 hours, achieved on the 8,600 TEU vessel Hyundai Splendour / 047E, it added. In less than five months, since starting test operations on December 9, 2016, Hutchison Ports Pakistan has now thrice broken the productivity record.

During the vessel’s stay at the facility, the terminal achieved a vessel operating rate (VOR) of 181.15 container moves/hour (previous record was 140.18) and a gross crane rate (GCR) of 31.05.

During the call, a total of 2,503 TEUs were handled, the statement said. HPP CEO Captain Rashid Jamil said, “When we commenced operations at the terminal, we set out with a very high benchmark for ourselves.” “With every record, we continue to raise the bar and aim at achieving higher goals in the future,” he added.