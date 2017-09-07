New feather in Meezan Bank’s cap

KARACHI: The Banker, a publication of the Financial Times Ltd, London, has recognised Meezan Bank, as the best ‘Islamic Bank of the Year 2017’ in Pakistan, a press release said on Wednesday.

Every year, the award goes to a firm that has demonstrated excellence in its initiatives and achievements while providing viable financial solutions to its customers. This year, Meezan Bank has won this accolade for going from strength to strength in recent years and focusing on a strategy deliberated on financial inclusion, effective cost management, and product & service innovation.

Through various initiatives, the bank has played a pivotal role in accelerating the formalisation of the country’s economy, a factor that has made a significant contribution to the bank’s recent achievement.