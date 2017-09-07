Telenor micro bank names new CEO

KARACHI: Telenor Microfinance Bank has appointed a new president and chief executive officer (CEO), a statement said on Wednesday. Seasoned banker Shahid Mustafa has replaced Ali Riaz Chaudhry as president/CEO of the bank.

“It feels great to return to the institution we founded together. I look forward to renewing the bank’s commitment and hope to continue the efforts to bring financial empowerment to the society,” said Mustafa while commenting on his appointment.

Mustafa, whose career spans over 20 years, is one of the founders of Tameer Microfinance Bank, which is now Telenor Microfinance Bank. As in any startup, during his time at the bank, he took up many different roles.

He has also been associated with Citibank in a regional level leadership role, a Middle Eastern Bank, as Chief Operating Officer, Standard Chartered Bank as Country Head, Commercial Banking and as the founding CEO of Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company.