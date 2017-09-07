Oil sales grow 4pc in two months

KARACHI: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) sales grew four percent to 4.6 million tonnes in the first two months of the current fiscal year, while in August alone, oil sales stood at 2.4 million tonnes, up 10 percent on yearly basis, data issued by the Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC) suggests on Wednesday.

“For the complete fiscal year (2017-18), we anticipate oil sales to improve by 6 percent to 27.7 million tonnes,” Umair Naseer said in a report issued by Topline Securities. In August, diesel and petrol (white oil) were the main contributors, as their sales were up 25 percent to 800k tonnes and 679k tonnes, respectively.

“Strong growth in retail fuel products is attributed to strong growth in auto sales and influx of imported cars,” Naseer added. Auto sales have grown by approximately 15 percent in August. Furnace oil sales went down seven percent to 905k tonnes due to lower demand from power producers.

Company-wise data indicates Hascol Petroleum (HASCOL) posted sales growth of 65 percent in August with installation of new storages at Mehmood Kot and Sahiwal. Pakistan State Oil (PSO) also outperformed the market, growing 14 percent helped by higher diesel sales that increased 57 percent to 404k tonnes. PSO’s market share improved to 58 percent in August. “This was at the expense of Shell, which lost its market share, dropping to five percent from nine percent earlier,” Naseer added.