Copper eases

Melbourne

London copper dipped on Wednesday after retreating from three-year highs in the previous session, as investors booked profits amid ongoing tensions over North Korea.

"Yesterday´s correction was realistically overdue by a long way with markets like nickel that have rallied almost 30 percent without any major interruptions," said broker Kingdom Futures in a report.

"However nothing has changed in the metals world in the last 24 hours, warehouse stocks are still at very low levels the global economy is growing across the board and metal consumption will rise as a consequence." London Metal Exchange copper eased 0.2 percent to $6,889.50 a tonne by 0438 GMT. It finished a tad weaker on Tuesday after earlier climbing to a three-year peak of $6,970 a tonne.

Shanghai Futures Exchange copper was down 0.5 percent at 53,110 yuan ($8,124) a tonne, having climbed off earlier lows.