Cotton improves

Karachi

Active trading was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Wednesday, while spot rates increased Rs150/maund.

The spot rates rose to Rs6,050/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,484/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also increased to Rs6,195/maund and Rs6,639/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said local and international markets went up because of storms in Texas, United States of America, which changed the cotton outlook of the world. KCE recorded trade at a price of Rs5,950 to Rs6,300/maund. Transactions were witnessed from Kotri, Mirpurkhas, Sangahar, Shahdadpur, Hyderabad, Shahpur Chakar, Tando Adam, New Saeedabad, Nawabshah, Moro and Kandiyaro in Sindh and Bahawalpur, Haroonabad, Vehari, Mian Channu, Kabirwala, Khanewal, Layyah and Mailsi from Punjab.