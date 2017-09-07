London/Singapore

Oil prices slipped on Wednesday as crude demand remained subdued due to the refinery

closures that followed after Hurricane Harvey hit the U.S. Gulf coast 10 days ago.

Although many refineries, pipelines and ports that were knocked out by Harvey are now restarting, analysts said it will take weeks before the U.S. petroleum industry is back to capacity.

As of Tuesday, about 3.8 million barrels of daily refining capacity, or about 20 percent, was shut, though a number of the refineries were in the process of restarting.

Several others were running at reduced rates, according to company reports and Reuters estimates.

Focus was also being drawn to massive Category 5 storm Hurricane Irma, which is barrelling towards the Caribbean and Florida and could knock out other refineries.