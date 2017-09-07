Dollar dips

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOKYO/SINGAPORE: The dollar edged down against the yen on Wednesday, pushed back toward a recent 4-1/2-month low by simmering tensions on the Korean peninsula and by comments from a Federal Reserve official about subdued U.S. inflation.
The dollar fell 0.1 percent to 108.72 yen and touched a low near 108.50 yen in Asian trading. That brought it back close to its Aug. 29 nadir of 108.265 yen, its weakest since mid-April.
The Swiss franc rose slightly on the day to 0.9549 franc per dollar, with the franc having gained about 1 percent so far this week.
A top North Korean diplomat on Tuesday warned that his country was ready to send "more gift packages" to the United States as world powers struggled for a response to Pyongyang´s latest nuclear weapons test.
The yen and the Swiss franc have both risen this week, as geopolitical tensions flared anew after North Korea conducted a powerful nuclear test on Sunday, dampening investors´ appetite for riskier assets. The yen almost always gains when investors try to reduce exposure to risk because the currency is often used as a funding source to buy riskier, higher-yielding assets. —Reuters
