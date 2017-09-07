Thu September 07, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

September 7, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Rupee firm

Rupee firm

The rupee largely remained stable against the dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday, dealers said. The rupee ended 104.40/dollar, unchanged from Tuesday’s closing levels. Forex dealers said the currency pair traded in a narrow band of 104.40/45 due to lower dollar demand. Moreover, most traders remained glued to their present positions in the absence of triggers.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement