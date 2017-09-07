Rupee firm

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The rupee largely remained stable against the dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday, dealers said. The rupee ended 104.40/dollar, unchanged from Tuesday’s closing levels. Forex dealers said the currency pair traded in a narrow band of 104.40/45 due to lower dollar demand. Moreover, most traders remained glued to their present positions in the absence of triggers.
Comments