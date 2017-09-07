SECP defers notification of whistleblowing regulations

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Wednesday deferred a notification of whistleblowing regulations as Public Interest Disclosure Bill 2017 is yet to be enacted.

SECP placed the draft of regulations on its website for seeking public comments. The commission, in a statement, said the Public Interest Disclosure Bill 2017 is yet to be placed before the senate for approval and its modus operandi is to be determined.

“…notification of the regulations may be deferred until the finalisation of the bill,” it added. In August, National assembly passed the bill, which is aimed at protecting individuals, including whistleblowers, who make certain disclosures of information in the public interest. The bill covers offenses by companies and their directors.

The draft of whistleblowing regulations created anxiety in corporate sector as companies fear that employees could exploit information for blackmailing. Businessmen urged the government to first implement the regulations in state-owned enterprises. Whistleblowing regulations alone in the private sector will deteriorate the business environment, they said.