Money supply increases 12.96 percent in July

KARACHI: The broad money supply rose 12.96 percent in July from a year earlier, the central bank’s data showed on Wednesday, mostly due to increasing bank lending to the public and private sector.

The money supply stood at Rs14.268 trillion at the end of July, compared with Rs12.631 trillion in the same period of last fiscal year.

However, July money supply fell 2.14 percent on a monthly basis led by slowdown in the government and private sector borrowing from the banking sector. Pakistan’s growth of M2 broad money is described as a measure that includes currency in circulation, other deposits with the central bank, and total private and state-owned enterprises deposits.

Expansion of net domestic assets (NDA) remained the biggest source of M2 growth. Bank domestic assets increased 18.16 percent to Rs13.815 trillion. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in its statistical bulletin said net government sector borrowing surged to Rs9 trillion in July from Rs8 trillion a year ago.

The government borrowed Rs8.379 trillion from banks to fund its growing budget deficit against Rs7.380 trillion last year. However, bank credit to private businesses increased to Rs5.112 trillion from Rs4.284 trillion a year earlier.

Analysts said acceleration in M2 growth is an indication of hefty expansion of bank balance sheets. “The monetary data depicted a jump in government borrowing from commercial banks and the State Bank of Pakistan as well,” a banking sector analyst said.

“The higher pace of M2 showed a lot of money created just in a short span of time. The government remained in a borrowing spree to meet its development and other current expenditures.”

“A below desired tax and non-tax revenue collection, absence of coalition support fund inflows also compel the government to rely massively on bank borrowing,” he added. His take was that the rise in public sector development expenditures due to progress on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects and preparation for next general polls were also adding to fiscal slippages.

Another analyst said an upward money supply was reflective of economic expansion and higher aggregate demand. It’s necessary to spur growth. But at the same time can build an inflationary pressure in the economy. The consumer price index inflation climbed to 3.41 percent year-on-year in July.

Many analysts see FY18 CPI inflation to clock in at 4.3 percent versus 4.2 percent in FY17 on expected currency depreciation and hike in oil prices. “Consequently, we foresee a minute possibility of interest rate hike at least in FY18,” an analyst at First Capital Equities Limited said. The SBP projected average CPI inflation in the range of 4.5 – 5.5 percent for FY18.