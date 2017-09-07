Public debt clocks in at Rs21,400 billion by June-end

ISLAMABAD: The country’s public debt clocked in at Rs21,400 billion by the end of the last fiscal year, at least 10 percent less than the central bank’s calculation till March, finance ministry’s data revealed.

Officials said the data will possibly be shared with the senate standing committee on finance by next week. The senate panel was scheduled to meet on Thursday (today), but non-availability of senators and lack of quorum led to the meeting’s postponement.

State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) statistics showed that the country’s total debt and liabilities peaked to Rs24,148 billion till March 2017. SBP has so far not released data till June-end. Finance ministry’s debt calculation was in accordance with the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act (FRDLA) 2005 amended in June 2017 with the parliament approval.

FRDLA said total debt of the government (including the federal government and the provincial governments) includes debts serviced out of the consolidated fund and debts owed to the International Monetary Fund less accumulated deposits of the federal and provincial governments with the banking system.

In accordance with FRDLA amendment in June, the country’s total public debt includes domestic debt of Rs14,850 billion and foreign loan of Rs6,552 billion till June 30, 2017. A total of Rs1,863 billion was added to public debt during the last fiscal year.

Pakistan has obtained gross external inflows of around $10.8 billion (Rs1,085.704 billion) in shape of foreign loans and grants. The country paid back $5.4 billion during the fiscal year of 2016-17, indicating that the country utilised around $5.4 billion to finance its budget deficit.

Government had to borrow loans from external and domestic avenues to finance the yawning budget deficit of Rs1,863 billion during the last fiscal year. It managed local financing of Rs1,322 billion and remaining Rs541 billion of external borrowings during the last fiscal year. Of external inflows, there were program loans worth Rs572.5 billion, grants Rs25.2 billion, other loans Rs152.2 billion and Rs335.5 billion.

For local financing, government fetched Rs276 billion through non-banking institutions, Rs184 billion through raising public debt at federal level, including Rs100.4 billion through prize bonds, Rs21.470 billion through Ijara sukuk, Rs56.76 billion via government securities and Rs92.115 billion through public accounts.

Government managed financing of Rs298 million through non-banking financial institution at the provincial level. The government managed financing of Rs1,045.778 billion through banks as it borrowed Rs1,030.2 billion and Rs15.568 billion for provincial governments for financing budget deficits.

Government’s reliance on short-term commercial borrowing increased manifold as it raised more than $4.3 billion through such means during the last fiscal year without sticking to rules of Pakistan Procurement Regulatory Authority.

The government obtained $1.7 billion from the China Development Bank, $300 million from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, another $300 million from Bank of China. It also borrowed $445 million from Noor Bank of UAE, $650 million from a consortium of Suisse Bank, UBL and ABL, $275 million from Citi Bank and $700 million from Standard Chartered Bank, London during the last fiscal year.