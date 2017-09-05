Govt urged to save Rohingyas

LAHORE: Islami Tehreek-e-Talaba (ITT) has demanded the government to play its role in stopping the genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and save precious lives. According to a press release while addressing an Eid congregation, ITT chairman Ghulam Abbas Siddiqui urged the Islamic Military Alliance to take notice of the plight Rohingya Muslims. He said Muslims were being victimized but Muslim countries were not playing their role.

Advertisement