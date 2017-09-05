Congo fever suspect admitted to PIMS

Islamabad: A patient suspected of suffering from Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) was admitted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) here on Friday, it is learnt.Named Altaf, the patient is a resident of Azad Kashmir. His platete count, according to doctors, has dropped to 16,000, and he is stated to be in a critical condition. Altaf is being treated for the disease.

