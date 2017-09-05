Over 600 Eid congregations in capital

Islamabad: Eidul Azha congregations were held at around 600 small and big places, mostly mosques, in Islamabad’s urban and rural areas on Saturday.

However, the Faisal Masjid hosted the largest such gathering in the city by receiving a massive influx of worshippers from across Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas.Professor Tahir Hakeem of the Faculty of Shariah and Law at the International Islamic University, Islamabad, delivered the Eid sermon at 7:30 am before leading special prayers for the festival amid tight security checks all over the place.

With a covered area of 54,000 square feet, the Faisal Masjid can accommodate 10,000 worshipers in the main prayer hall, 24,000 in porticoes, 40,000 in courtyard and 200,000 in its adjoining grounds. The government ministers, parliamentarians, foreign dignitaries, bureaucrats and businessmen made it to the place to offer Eid prayers. Mostly, Eid prayers were offered at 7:30 a.m in mosques and open places. However, the prayer timing were fixed for 7:45 a.m and 8am at other places of worship.