MCI deputy mayor inspects cleanliness operation

Islamabad: Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Deputy Mayor Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi on Monday visited different sectors, model towns and urban areas to inspect arrangements made by the Sanitation Directorate in connection with special cleanliness operation.

On this occasion, Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zimri, officers of other relevant formations and local representatives were also present.Deputy Mayor of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi who personally supervised the operation expressed his satisfaction over the successful operation.

While appreciating the arrangements of cleanliness operation Deputy Mayor Islamabad, Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi said that all staff and officers of relevant formations participated in the cleanliness operation with full devotion and for this reason the operation remained successful and efforts of officials and officers in this regard are commendable.

He said that cooperation of the residents of the city was among the key factor for making this operation a success.During the visit, Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zimri apprised the Deputy Mayor MCI that according to action plan 60 deep ditches and trenches were dug up at 25 different locations of the city where the remains and offals of sacrificial animals were disposed of scientifically.

He was apprised that during the drive the meal was also provided to sanitation staff in the field to avoid wastage of time.While lime powder has also been sprinkled and applied on the surroundings of places where sacrifices took place, around ditches and garbage trolleys.

During the special cleanliness drive, pamphlets have been distributed among the residents and banners inscribed with concerned literature have also been displayed at various locations of the city for awareness of the masses.

While appreciating the arrangements and successful cleanliness operation carried out by Sanitation Directorate, Deputy Mayor of Islamabad urged that the staff will continue the work with same zeal and enthusiasm to keep Islamabad more clean and green.He said that the CDA has taken effective measures to equip Sanitation Directorate with latest machinery to keeping the federal capital neat and in tidy condition.