Parents urged to refrain children from wheelie, racing

Islamabad: SSP Traffic Malik Matloob Ahmed Monday stressed upon parents to play effective role and refrain their children from dangerous game of one-wheeling and racing.

“Islamabad Traffic Police has to take stern action against those who indulged in such practices,” he said while reviewing the report of vehicles which were impounded for these violations during Eidul Azha wherein 7,000 motorcycles were issued traffic violation tickets and 1500 motorcycles were impounded for one-wheeling and car racing, respectively.

According to details during Eidul Azha, ITP constituted 20 different squads to prevent one wheeling on 7th and 9th Avenues, Margalla Road, Faizabad Express way, Murree Road, Rawal Dam Chowk.

While taking action traffic violation tickets were issued to 7000 motorcycles and impounded 1500 motorcycle for one-wheeling and car racing during the Eid holidays.While reviewing the report SSP Traffic Malik Matloob said that such steps are being taken to provide safety to the citizens as these violations caused to the loss of precious lives, therefore, ITP is adopting such measures and to take strict action against the violators and to avert such an ugly situation which caused to death.

The SSP Traffic stressed upon the parents to play their role and to refrain their children from the dangerous game of one-wheeling and racing otherwise Islamabad Traffic Police has to take stern action against those who indulged in such practices. —