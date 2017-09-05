Corporate tax discouraging investment,industrial expansion, claims FPCCI

Islamabad: The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Monday said the corporate tax is discouraging investment and industrial expansion, therefore, it should be reduced to match the global average.

Corporate tax in Vietnam is 22 per cent, its 25 per cent in Bangladesh, 17 per cent in Singapore, 15 per cent in Sri Lanka while the same is 38 per cent in Pakistan, it said.The corporate tax should be slashed to the global average of 22 per cent to improve competitiveness and boost exports, said Atif Ikram Sheikh, Chairman FPCCI Regional Committee on Industries.

He said that corporate tax continues to discourage investment while the shareholders have to pay 47 to 55 per cent tax which dismays them.Atif Ikram Sheikh said that the cost of energy and labour in Pakistan is more than the competing nations while political instability, law and order and the image of the country is also a problem.

Moreover, he said, dozens of departments are always after industrial sector, which results in disappointment and frustration among the investors.The business leader said that manufacturing is 13.50 per cent of the GDP, but is paying 50 per cent of the taxes while agriculture sector is 22 per cent of the GDP which hardly pays one per cent of the tax. He said that more than 81,493 companies are registered with SECP but only 30,875 filed tax returns and only 19.4 per cent of them paid income tax which should be taken seriously by the authorities.

Tax authorities should follow the 65,734 companies which are not tax compliant and allow the companies paying taxes honestly to breathe, he demanded.He said that deduction in the exchange rate as demanded by many exporters will not improve exports, therefore, the rupee should not be depreciated.