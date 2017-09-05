Tue September 05, 2017
National

MD
Monitoring Desk
September 5, 2017

Texas Muslims turning mosques into shelters for Harvey victims

TEXAS, US: Mosques across the state of Texas are being turned into shelters for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. The Islamic Society of Greater Houston (ISGH), which represents 21 Islamic centres in the area, has opened four of their properties as functioning 24-hour shelters. They will provide “a dry place to stay, food and emotional support for displaced residents”, its website says. The society is partnering with Muslim charity Baitulmaal, which is making hygiene products, food and water available to those in need.

M J Khan, president of ISGH told the Mic news website: "This is an obligation, a religious obligation to help others. When you give you don’t give only to your own family… You give to anybody who needs help.” In the beginning there was some difficulty, as many roads leading to the mosques were inaccessible. However Mr Khan made some phone calls and volunteers soon arrived with bottled water, sleeping bags and supplies.

