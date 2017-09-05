Orange Leaks to oust Punjab CM: Elahi

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML) leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said that the Panama Leaks had shunted out big brother Nawaz Sharif whereas in the Orange Leaks will oust younger brother Shahbaz Sharif.

Talking to the media, the former Deputy PM said that if Shahbaz Sharif was caught then dozens of corruption cases would come to the fore whereas he had not only to reply to the inquiry report of Justice Baqar Najafi about the murder of 14 innocent persons in Model Town but would also have to account for bloodshed of the innocents.

Pervaiz Elahi said that right from the beginning he had called the orange train a dollar-making train. “Now it will be proved that who made the maximum dollars in the world. His name is Shahbaz Sharif. Challengers of courts are heading towards their end and they have nothing to present in the courts in their defence,” he alleged.

He said that only and only Nawaz Sharif was responsible for all the problems faced by the people and crisis on the external front faced by Pakistan, as he kept the portfolio of foreign minister with himself for four years but did nothing for improving foreign relations. He himself was disqualified but also left the country deep in difficulties.

Pervaiz Elahi offered Eid-ul-Adha prayers along with Ch Wajahat Hussain, Moonis Elahi, Rasikh Elahi, Shafay Hussain and other family members and a large number of party leaders and workers in afterwards offered “fateha” in his ancestral graveyard. Party leaders, personalities from different walks of life exchanged Eid greetings with him.