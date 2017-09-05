Shahbaz inaugurates new block of 614 beds at Children’s Hospital

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who inaugurated the 614-bed new indoor block at the Children’s Hospital on the second day of Eid, said he was ready to render every kind of sacrifice for the country and should not be distracted through baseless allegations so that he could focus on public service.

He said the allegation regarding the alleged corruption in Multan Metro Bus project was baseless and China’s embassy had also endorsed his statement. Shahbaz said “China has said clearly that that company does not work in Pakistan” and it had been awarded punishment for lying and dishonesty.He said India and others opponents wanted to attack CPEC which had taken off due to the collaboration of political and military leadership. “India and its facilitators do not want to see CPEC progressing.”

The chief minister said the PTI did not want him to serve the countrymen selflessly but he was ready to pay every price for the country. He was speaking to media after the inauguration of the new block constructed at the cost of Rs 2.5 billion, which has increased the total number of beds to 1,100. Moreover, 16 new operation theatres have been established in the new block, with the number of beds for cancer ward increased to 100.

The first bone marrow transplant at hospital would be carried during the current month. Shahbaz visited various wards and inquired after the health of children admitted in the hospital. He talked to the mothers of ailing children and asked them about the facilities at the hospital. The mothers expressed satisfaction over the facilities and said they prayed for him because an excellent hospital had been established as he has been very sensitive towards the people’s sufferings.

The mothers told the chief minister that best treatment was being provided to their children and the doctors and other staff members were very polite and cooperating. Shahbaz expressed his dissatisfaction over cleanliness arrangements at some of the places and ordered free cancer treatment of the head nurse of the cardiac ward.

He said the children of the elite class got costly medical treatment in the hospitals of London and the US; however, the Children’s Hospital provided medical facility of the same standard to the poor.

And Monday, the chief minister presided over a meeting in which the law and order situation in the province, the visit of World IX to Lahore and the security arrangement for NA 120 by-election were discussed in detail.

According to a handout, the meeting also discussed the firing incident in Islampura. The CCPO Lahore presented an initial report on the incident and said all the three persons accused of firing into the air had been arrested and a vehicle laden with weapons seized.