World must play role in stopping Indian aggression: Asif

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday said that international community should play a role in stopping the Indian aggression against the innocent Kashmiris. He said that the world must help implement the UN resolutions in realising the unalienable right of the Kashmiris to self-determination.

He said that Pakistan’s position in the context of Afghanistan was very clear as it wanted to see peace and stability in that country. In response to a media query regarding President Ashraf Ghani’s statement, he said: “Pakistan’s position, in context of Afghanistan, is very clear.

“We want to see peace and stability in Afghanistan, and for that Pakistan will contribute and play its due role in all the initiatives taken to that end. “We already have bilateral, trilateral, quadrilateral and multilateral mechanisms for dialogue and interaction with Afghanistan in place,” according to a press release of the Foreign Office.

He said, “Those mechanisms should be utilised to their full potential. “During our interactions, of late, both sides recognised the need for political to political, military to military and intelligence to intelligence cooperation.”