Three FC men martyred, three injured in Panjgur attack

ISLAMABAD: Three personnel of Frontier Corps, including a Lt. Colonel, were martyred and another three, including a colonel, were injured in an attack on their convoy between Panjgur and Washuk area on Monday.

The terrorists attacked the FC caravan at Shingar Segar between Panjgur and Washuk. As a result, Lt. Colonel Aamir Waheed, Lance Naik Masood and Sepoy Irfan embraced martyrdom. Three others, including Col Tasibullah, Hav Attaur Rehman and Sepoy Saeed, were injured.

On information, the area was cordoned off and the martyred and injured were shifted to a hospital.Meanwhile, miscreants attacked the Levies in Tehsil Prom in wee hours on Monday. Fierce exchange of fire between the Levies force and miscreants took place. The assistant commissioner, Panjgur, along with the Levies rushed to the area.

The miscreants were forced to retreat, leaving behind one of their injured who was arrested. He was shifted to the DHQ Hospital, Panjgur. Levies were investigating the case. —PPIAPP adds: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday strongly condemned the attack on security forces in Panjgur.

The prime minister expressed grief over the loss of precious lives of FC officials, a statement issued by the PM’s Media Office here said. He has further directed to provide the best medical assistance to the injured, the statement added.