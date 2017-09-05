Eidul Azha celebrated amid tight security

ISLAMABAD: The faithful across the country celebrated Eidul Azha with religious fervour, spirit of sacrifice and under tight security arrangements.

Large congregations were held in mosques, imambargahs and closed premises to offer Eid prayers. Eid prayers were held at thousands of worship places in all cities and villages, big and small, across the country.

Foolproof security arrangements were made for the Eid and over 650 mosques of district Rawalpindi, 61 Eid congregations and 58 imambargahs were given proper security cover during the Eid prayers. Thousands of additional policemen were deployed at the congregations, with over 3,000 only in Rawalpindi in accordance with a comprehensive security plan, chalked out by the police department for peaceful observance of Eidul Azha.

Elite Force, Mohafiz Squad, Special Branch personnel along with ladies police and police national volunteers also performed security duties. The security officials removed all kinds of hawkers, sellers and beggars from around the mosques and Eidgahs for maintaining law and order.

In Pindi, large gatherings were held in all the main city mosques including Qadeemi Masjid, Eidgah Sharif, Jamia Masjid Raja Bazaar, Jamia Masjid Jamiatul Quresh, Islampura, Dheri Hasanabad, Jamia Masjid Saddar, Satellite Town Jamia Masjid, Zakria Masjid Allahabad, Masjid Zanibia Al-Mumtaz Colony and others.

Ulema and Khateeb prayed for peace, prosperity and integrity of the country and unity of the Muslim Ummah and expalined the meaning and importance of sacrifices. In their sermons, they urged people to be united and respect each other.

The tradition of the Eidul Azha festival involves all those who can afford a sacrifice to do so and to distribute the meat of slaughtered animals among the needy, after keeping back what they need for themselves.

The solid waste management departments had made comprehensive cleanliness plans in almost all the major cities of Punjab to dispose of entrails of animals. However, in Sindh and Balochistan cities, the remains of sacrificial animals remained scattered for all the three days of the Eid.

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) was also on emergency alert during Eidul Azha holidays. Special mobile posts were also established for effectively providing medical cover to the public gatherings.

Emergency vehicles were deputed for all major Eid congregations and sensitive areas along with trained emergency staff to provide immediate pre-hospital emergency cover if needed.