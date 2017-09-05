FO summons Indian deputy HC over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office of Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian deputy high commissioner over ceasefire violations by the Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC).

Director General (SA& SAARC) Dr. Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the occupation forces in Chirikot Sector (Kakuta, Nullah and Polas Villages), resulting in the shahadat of an 8-year-old girl, Momina, a resident of village Polas, says a statement issued by the Foreign Office here.

Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. In 2017 to-date, Indian forces have carried out more than 700 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the Shahadat of 30 innocent civilians and injuries to 113, as compared to 382 ceasefire violations in 2016, it said.

Deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws, the DG said. He urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.