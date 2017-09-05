Veterans of Pakistan appreciate services of Ikram Sehgal

ISLAMABAD: At a special meeting of the Executive Council, chaired by Veterans of Pakistan President Lt Gen Ali Kuli Khan (retd), the members have greatly appreciated the national spirit and unity of the people of Pakistan for coming out on the streets in massive numbers all over the country to show their anger at the new US policy for South Asia.

The members said: “The American leaders must realise that we have given them back much more than their dollars’ worth in terms of life and material. We are proud of our contribution for peace not only in the region, but also restoring peace in many other countries as UN peace force. The best course in Afghanistan would be to hold fresh elections under UN peace force.”

Deep sorrow was expressed at the death of Dr Ruth Pfau, the German doctor who spent her life in battling leprosy in Pakistan. The members highly appreciated presence of Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at Dr Ruth Pfau’s funeral and provision of full military honours. This shows the level of regards Pakistan’s military has for people of minority community in Pakistan.

The month of September also marks fourth anniversary of the cruel attack on a church in Peshawar. Since then, the VOP has been providing free of cost armed security guards at churches all over Pakistan. The VOP has been able to provide this service due to highly generous services rendered by Ikram Sehgal, meeting total cost in men and material through his private security company. His dedication to this national cause has been highly appreciated by the Christian community both at home and abroad.

The members deplored and condemned attacks on superior judiciary under different garbs. It is hoped that sanity will prevail and proper Constitutional and legal means shall be adopted to find solutions to grievances of different groups.—PR

Islamabad: The people swarmed parks and recreational spots in Islamabad on Monday, the third and last day of Eidul Azha festival, causing massive traffic jams on roads.Long queues of vehicles were seen on IJP Road, Margalla Road, 7th and 9th avenues and Murree Road.