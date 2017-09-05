‘Difaa-e-Watan, Baqaa-e-Watan’

I am a peacenik. I profess peace, I practice peace and I preach peace. To me, as is the conviction of the whole humankind, war means devastation.

But when it comes to remembering the September 1965 war, my psyche is filled with romanticism spun around those days which proved to be a practical manifestation of what has now been stated, after 48 years, by Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, that every Pakistani is a soldier of the forces of Pakistan.

To most of the people from the new generation, born years after the 1965 war, the COAS’ statement may just appear to be a statement but those like me who have experienced and lived through 1965 war, the statement is a hundred per cent reflection of the national cohesion and unity that was witnessed during those days. Every citizen was in a state of preparedness shoulder to shoulder with the soldiers from the armed forces. I was studying in Matric class at that time. A large number of our youth presented themselves before the army officials insisting upon them to train the youngsters summarily and send them to the borders where Indian forces had launched aggression on the Lahore border. The Indian commander of those times was so intoxicated with his forces’ might and equipment that he had boasted of taking tea in Gymkhana Club after the “fall of Lahore”. The General was totally mistaken about the Jazbae Shahadat (love for martyrdom) of Pakistani soldiers and citizens. Lahore and other cities of the country including Punjab were defended so courageously and perseveringly that the enemy had to retreat with disgrace at the hands of small companies of Pakistani forces on these two and other fronts.

The question is not that of capture or occupation of any piece of land or territory but that of the difference between fighting for hegemony and fighting for grace. Pakistani soldiers like Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed gave a universal meaning to the concept of martyrdom that it is not an emotional state but a strong commitment to dying with grace for a cause. It is the conviction or faith in one’s destiny that makes one invincible and stand up against three-to-four times bigger military might.

With Lord’s Grace it is the pride of Pakistani nation- and the armed forces- from 1947 till 1965 and then to this day that we, as a nation, have learned to remain on the track of grace particularly when the country is faced with foreign aggression. We do have many weaknesses and shortcomings and discord and lack of discipline are also witnessed at times but some kind of romanticism takes over all our negativities in difficult situations like earthquakes or other calamities.

Even in the fight against terrorism, except for a handful of self-styled ideologues, the nation stands united against this menace and against the enemies of humanity who have waged war against the state of Pakistan as proxies of inimical forces, agencies and outfits all of which are pursuing anti-Pakistan agendas.

Previously, the nation was divided over this issue. The higher echelons of the state including the government and the national institutions had conflicting views about how to tackle this escalation but since the launch of Operation Zarbe Azb, this discord and divide have come to an end and the people at the helm of affairs have now been able to comprehend that a war fought on our soil with thousands of casualties of our own people just can’t be shrugged off as a war of others. It has to be fought with devotion, consistency and national unity and, above all, with our eyes open since the enemies killing our innocent women, children and unarmed non-combatants as well as our soldiers mostly belong to the areas located either within Pakistan borders or across our western borders on the Afghanistan side. And it is indeed very difficult to differentiate between a good-looking, apparently innocent suicide-bomber youth and other citizens.

While the credit also goes to the civilian governments of PPP and PML-N parties led by Asif Ali Zardari and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif respectively, that they lent complete support to the armed forces’ anti-terror strategy at the time of launch of Swat Operation followed lately by Operations ‘Zarbe Azb’, ‘Rudd ul Fassaad’ and ‘Khyber-IV’, the main credit goes to Pakistan’s armed forces whose soldiers are fighting day and night, without break, to defend their homeland.

In this regard, the goodwill gesture shown by COAS, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, to pass time with the soldiers in Rajgal Valley and in Gwadar, has been well acknowledged throughout the country as it has helped boost the morale of battle-hardened soldiers fighting for their beloved homeland with grace with immense Jazbae Shahadat. The mission, as declared by the armed forces’ top brass, is ‘Difaa-e-Watan, Baqaa-e-Watan’ or ‘Pakistan’s security and survival hinge on its defence’.

