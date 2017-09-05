UN fails to move against North Korea on hydrogen bomb test

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council’s emergency meeting on Monday put off taking action against North Korea for its defiant hydrogen bomb test, unable to get China and Russia on board.

North Korea on Sunday successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb that is meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile. North Korean Central Television announced that their leader Kim Jong Un ordered the test, hours after Seoul and Tokyo detected unusual seismic activity at North Korea’s nuclear test site.

Seismological data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) showed that an explosion caused a 6.3-magnitude tremor in the country’s northeast, not far from the country’s Punggye-ri nuclear test site.

At the end of the hurriedly-convened meeting on an official UN holiday, United States Permanent Representative Nikki Haley said negotiations would be held on a draft resolution that is being circulated to try to reach a consensus on action against Pyongyang. “Enough is enough,” she said, urging stringent international action against the “rogue regime”. “The time for half measures is over,” she added.

“North Korea is begging for a war,” she said, but added that the US did not want one but “will defend its territory.”China’s Permanent Representative Liu Jieyi again brought up the joint proposal with Russia for the US and South Korea to stop military exercises in return for North Korea suspending its nuclear programme.

Haley described the proposal as “freeze for freeze” and called it insulting. “North Korea has slapped everyone in the face,” she added. “Time for diplomacy is over,” she said.She said Washington will look at every country that does business with Pyongyang as aiding its enemy.But in reality it would be difficult for the US to take this approach to the logical end because China is its largest trading partner with a total trade of $578.6 billion last year.

Russia’s Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia called for an immediate return to dialogue. Only political and diplomatic means could led to a solution, he said and suggested mediation by Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The US on Monday launched a bid at the UN Security Council to quickly slap the “strongest possible measures” on North Korea in response to its sixth and most powerful nuclear test, but China and Russia said talks were needed to resolve the crisis.

Italy, Bangladesh and Pakistan also condemned the nuclear test.Italy described North Korea as a threat to international security.“Pyongyang poses a clear threat to international peace and security,” said Sebastiano Cardi, adding that North Korea was the only country to have tested a nuclear device in the 21st Century.

Bangladesh has expressed grave concerns at the successive nuclear tests conducted by North Korea.Earlier, South Korea’s defense ministry said it had detected signs North Korea was preparing to test another ballistic missile. The ministry also announced plans to soon temporarily deploy four more launchers for the THAAD missile defence system.

One US intelligence official says there is no reason to doubt North Korea’s claim that the nuclear device it detonated underground on Sunday was 10 times more powerful than its fifth nuclear test a year ago.

“We’re highly confident this was a test of an advanced nuclear device – and what we’ve seen so far is not inconsistent with North Korea’s claims,” the intelligence official said.After North Korea conducted its sixth and largest nuclear test to date, Germany’s Foreign Office called for a meeting with Pyongyang’s representative in Berlin on Monday afternoon.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement that both Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron called for stricter European Union sanctions against North Korea.

In the statement, Seibert noted that Pyongyang’s latest test “reached a new dimension” in provocation.Switzerland offered to act as a mediator to help resolve the rising tensions in the North Korea crisis.

China lodged “stern representations” with the North Korean embassy in Beijing over its sixth and most powerful nuclear test, the country’s foreign ministry has said.North Korea is clear about China’s opposition to its nuclear tests, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said, adding that China upholds talks as the means to resolve the Korean peninsula issue.

He went on to say North Korea “must be very clear” UN Security Council resolutions prohibit such activities, and said China hopes all parties, especially North Korea, “exercise restraint and refrain from further escalating tensions.”United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman dubbed North Korea’s nuclear tests a dangerous provocation and said Pyongyang had undermined the international non-proliferation efforts.

“We are alarmed by this dangerous provocation. The secretary-general condemns the underground nuclear test announced by the DPRK. This act is yet another serious breach of the DPRK’s international obligations and undermines international non-proliferation and disarmament efforts,” he said.

Japan’s UN Ambassador Koro Bessho called for the UNSC to adopt swiftly a new resolution with further robust sanction measures against Pyongyang.Earlier, US President Donald Trump on Sunday termed North Korea a “rogue nation” for conducting nuclear tests and said its “actions continue to be very dangerous to the Washington.”In a series of tweets, Trump further said that North Korea had become a great threat and embarrassment to China.