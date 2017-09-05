French schools cut class sizes for deprived areas

PARIS: Hundreds of French schools in deprived areas began implementing on Monday one of the key campaign promises of President Emmanuel Macron: cutting class sizes to only 12 pupils in a bid to raise standards.

Schools in designated "priority" areas around the country, where educational achievement is historically low and poverty high, have slashed their class sizes for pupils between aged five to six.

A total of 2,500 classes have been reduced to a maximum of 12 pupils instead of a current 25, as promised by Macron during his election campaign to help tackle inequality in the system.

Macron, a 39-year-old centrist elected in May, spent a few hours on Monday in class in eastern France for the first day of the new school year after the summer holidays. According to a global ranking of education levels carried out by the Paris-based think-tank OECD, France is 27th, below Germany at 16th and far behind Estonia, which is the highest-ranked European country at third. The research by the OECD, which tests literacy and numeracy among 15-year-olds, shows that the French system produced highly unequal results, serving high-achieving students well while failing to prepare those at the bottom. —