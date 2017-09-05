Blast from the past

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Zardari has termed the verdict in the Benazir murder case disappointing and unacceptable.

May we ask the family of Benazir Bhutto to explain why did not anyone attend even a single proceeding of the case pertaining to the murder of their mother? The cosmetic love rhetoric sounds so hollow.

Dr Irfan Zafar (Canada)

*****

Bilawal Bhutto has expressed his displeasure over the verdict of the Benazir Bhutto murder case. However, his comments have disappointed many. This is because when the PPP was in power for five years, it did not investigate the case. The party came in power a few months after the death of Benazir Bhutto.

Now, the PPP is getting sentimental just to get back in power. It is the same tactic that they used in the 2007 elections to win the confidence of the people. Once again, the PPP is playing a political game over BB’s murder. If the party cannot give justice to its most influential leader, how can general public expect justice under the PPP-led government?

Aisha Maheen (Karachi)