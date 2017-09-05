Here comes the rain

The destruction caused by the torrential rains in Karachi reminded me of my visit to Venice in the late 1970s. The normal mode of travel within Venice is gondolas and one could see people resorting to the use of make-shift boats at many places in Karachi also. Pardon me for being sarcastic. But this is how the city looked like. What happened in Karachi is the result of years of neglect and improper planning by the Sindh government. While the city was almost sinking, the municipal authorities and the provincial ministers blamed each other for the sad state of the city. It was sad to see that Eid celebrations were being marred due to most parts of Karachi submerged in water.

Where have we gone wrong with Karachi – a city once called the lifeline of Pakistan? The present condition of the most populous city can be attributed to four factors. First, political differences that have strained the working relationship between the city and provincial governments. Second, the inability of the municipal authorities to discard around 12,000 tonnes of the city’s garbage produced on a daily basis. The municipal authorities do not have the capacity to clear even half the garbage on a daily basis. Third, there is no proper sewerage system for almost 60 percent of the city’s population. Fourth, unplanned and illegal construction all over the city, especially along the nullahs and streams, has blocked the nullahs. This results in the obstruction of water flow. Residents of Karachi will continue to face such calamities unless some remedial measures are taken on an immediate basis. The provincial government has to play a leading role to tackle the problem.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari (Islamabad)