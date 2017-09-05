Old sewers

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to one of the poor sewage system in Malir, Karachi. Residents are facing a lot of problems because of faulty sewage pipelines. The people living in the vicinity are not able to move around because of the stinking smell. The sewers in the area are old and need replacing.

In addition, the entire area is littered with garbage and polythene wastes, polluting the air. Such unhygienic condition can lead to the outbreak of deadly diseases. The concerned authorities must look into the issue and find out a permanent solution of the problem.

Fatima Rehan Rasheed (Karachi)