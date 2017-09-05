Handle with maturity

The recent statement of US President Donald Trump caused a huge uproar in Pakistan. Instead of acknowledging the sacrifices of Pakistan, quirky and confrontational President Trump accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorists. In reality, these terrorists have trampled with the peace of the country by bombing in every nook and corner of Pakistan. The president of the US also warned about holding back financial assistance that Pakistan has been receiving for some time. Some personalities in Pakistan replied strongly and have declared that the country doesn’t need US aid any more. The country is maintaining strong ties with China and that the latter will financially assist Pakistan in the future.

What these prominent figures are forgetting is the fact that a large portion of the country’s exports go to the US and not to China. The country must learn that in the world of politics, there is no permanent friend. The Hambantota deal between Sri Lanka and China serves as the right example for the situation. Now, as the Pakistani government is going to chalk out new policy regarding its relations with the US, the country should understand that the US is trying to put the blame of its failure on Pakistan. Under this situation, Pakistan should come up with a policy that will not hurt its economy.

Izhar Hussain (Rawalpindi)