What about animal waste?

On Saturday (Sep 2), Pakistan celebrated Eidul Azha. During the festival that is celebrated for three days, Muslims sacrificed animals and distributed the meat to the underprivileged. However the one thing that was ignored by the majority of the people was the timely disposal of animal waste. During Eid thousands of tonnes of animal waste is produced. The waste, when left unattended, pollutes the environment, resulting in the outbreak of diseases.

The foul smell coming out of the waste irritates residents. In addition, the waste also becomes a breeding ground for bacteria and other harmful insects. It is the responsibility of the government as well as citizens to dispose of animal waste as early as possible.

Sadia Muhammad Yar (Karachi)