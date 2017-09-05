German FA boss wants ticket checks after fans’ Nazi chants

BERLIN: The head of the German FA (DFB) wants tighter ticketing controls for international matches after Germany fans chanted Nazi slogans during a 2018 World Cup qualifier, with FIFA poised to investigate.

The world champions are incensed after a group of German hooligans chanted “Sieg Heil” (Hail Victory) and verbally abused their own players during Friday’s 2-1 win at Prague’s Eden Arena in a World Cup qualifier.

On Monday, a FIFA spokesman said world football’s governing body is considering whether to investigate the misconduct and is waiting for the match report.

The 200-strong group of Germans managed to get hold of tickets in a fan block meant for home supporters from a local ticketing outlet in Prague.

They hurled verbal abuse as well as disrupting the minute’s silence for two deceased Czech officials before kick-off, which has led to calls for tighter ticket checks.

“I will address the issue next week with UEFA’s executive committee,” DFB president Reinhard Grindel told German magazine Kicker, with European football’s governing body due to meet in Nyon, Switzerland, on September 20.

“We must discuss the issue of tickets together with the other European associations and find ways to ensure more control across Europe.” —