Celebrating Eid shopping is never ending fun

The festivities which commenced at least 10 days before the Eidul Azha ended on Monday evening with cheers. On the eve of Eid, the markets were bustling with crowd as the shopping picked up in Rawalpindi. Till the third day of Eid people thronged the cattle markets, and those who got a good deal on the sacrificial animals flaunt them openly in the streets.

“Celebrating Eid shopping is a never ending fun. I got the healthiest animal in town. I can’t resist these furry animals. It’s my newly found soul mate,” says Alamdar Naqvi from Tajabad Colony.

"In a sense, the Eidul Azha is a mixture of devotion to Allah and pleasures of sumptuous food. In the city streets there is nothing but the ‘Bakras’ (goats) hanging around along with the kids,” says Mohib Hussain from Mangraal Town.

Small Bakra Mandis (animal market) popped up in every open space, which sell goats, cows, and camels to name a few. Children were specifically very enthusiastic in taking care of these animals feeding them, and becoming emotionally attached to them.

A lot of people said they had refrained from offering the sacrifice as they could not afford to buy goats. The goats were considerably costlier this year and the price shot up further. “I wanted to purchase goats. I bought two goats for rupees Rs50,000. There was a difference in rates as compared to last year,” said Haider Ali, a Fazal Town resident.

Ashaar Turabi, a vendor at a nearby market, however, said there was no difference in rates this year. “People who sell goats come from faraway places,” said Turabi, who comes to city every year from Gujrat city.

“The response was good, like every year. After the first day of Eid, we are expecting decrease in price and rise in sales because there is not much time left now,” said Munawwar Naqvi, another vendor.

Many city residents believe that there should be a mechanism to check the rates. "There is no bargaining allowed usually,” says Basit Ali, a city resident. "There should be someone from the administration to check if the goats are being sold at genuine prices,” adds Rajab.

People of all ages were seen shopping around at different markets to choose the best dresses and other items for them and near and dear ones to celebrate the largest religious festival. About 200 markets plus 10 posh shopping malls, arcades, different fashion and boutique houses as well as the makeshift shops at footpaths in the city were bustling with the people from morning to late in the night.

To attract the fashion conscious people, traders showcased their showrooms with garments with newest fashion and variation in design. Yasir Hasan from Dhoke Hafiz says: “Another phenomenon of this Eid is that blacksmiths make quick bucks on Bakra Eid (Eidul Azha). They roam the city streets on the bicycle to sharpen people's knives so that people can slaughter animals.” “But there is no doubt beside everyone it was the Eid of butchers more than all. They made the money by both hands,” said Yasir.