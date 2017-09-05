NDMA chairman participates in APP launching ceremony

Islamabad :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Omar Mahmood Hayat participated in Asian Preparedness Partnership (APP) Launching Ceremony in Bangkok.

Asian Preparedness Partnership (APP) was officially launched on August 29 during a meeting of representatives from six most disaster-prone Asian countries, held in Bangkok. According to official spok-esman, at the occasion, NDMA Chairman Lt. General Omar Hayat said that Pakistan became part of APP process with NDMA in leading role. He informed the participants that NDMA in collaboration with National Humanitarian Network (NHN), was working for capacity building of District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) and other humanitarian organizations. At the forum he reassured Pakistan’s commitment to collaborate with the Countries in the region and to share experiences and model with them. Along with NDMA chairman, Member Operations NDMA, Brig Mukhtar Ahmed, DG PDMA KP, Muhammad Khalid and chairperson NHN, Muhammad Amad also participated in the APP launching ceremony.

Partners from Cambodia, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, and Pakistan also deliberated on a strategic roadmap for strengthening the disaster preparedness for response and recovery capacities of the local and national level organizations in their respective countries.

Asain Preparedness Partnership (APP) is an inter-agency platform of National Disaster Management Organizations, civil society networks, and the private sector from six most disaster-prone Asian countries.

The APP was launched under the ADPC’s flagship project ‘Strengthening Emergency Response Capacity of Local Humanitarian Actors in Asia’. The goal of this program is to improve disaster preparedness for response and recovery in Asia by strengthening the interface and partnership between governments, local humanitarian organizations and the private sector. The program will provide stakeholders with the opportunities of forming partnerships, sharing good practices and lessons learned, building capacities, and networking.

Representatives of governments, civil society networks, and private sector organizations met on 28 August to finalise the governance structure, functions and services of the APP. The meeting was followed by a formal announcement of the establishment of APP on August 29.