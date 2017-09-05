Last movement shopping

Rawalpindi: People had been mostly giving attention to purchase of the sacrificial animals for quite some time but at the same time their interest in the shopping increased on the eve of Eid considerably as great rush was witnessed in markets and business centers of the city.

“We have received a large number of visitors for last couple of days especially in the evening time. The people cannot miss Eid shopping as it is also part of their celebrations,” said Karamat Abbasi, a shopkeeper at Saddar Market.

It is pertinent to mention here that the local administration had put restrictions to the goat dealers on selling their animals outside the cattle market due to which the shoppers were not facing any kind of problem while visiting the local markets. Sumera Adil, a housewife, said they first purchased a sacrificial goat after which they did Eid shopping, adding “New dresses and other Eid related shopping is also a must especially when it comes to the children who seek fresh costumes on this auspicious occasion.”