Plantation drive at BU held

Islamabad: IEEE society of Engineering Department of Bahria University arranged a plantation drive with the collaboration of CDA here on Thursday.

The aim was to create social awareness about the importance of plantation. Pro-Rector/ DG Campus Rear Admiral Shahid Saeed HI(M) graced the occasion with his presence and the event was attended by the senior management and students from different departments.

The pro-rector planted tree seedlings to mark the day and everyone appreciated the initiative taken by the university in joining the national campaign for environment protection by planting trees. He encouraged students to plant more saplings and take care of their plantations thereafter. He said that plants should be grown to keep the environment green, clean, safe and healthy.

Bahria University is in forefront when it comes to giving back to the community; the students are encouraged to participate in community support drives and emphasis is laid on environment conservation.

The faculty and students actively participated in the plantation drive and shared their views about the importance of plantation. The supporting staff were taught how to plant the trees, water them and take care of them.