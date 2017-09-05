Thai food gaining popularity in capital

Islamabad :One of the most loved cuisines across the globe, Thai food has gained popularity in Islamabad over the recent years for its refreshing flavours.

A harmonious blend of spicy, subtle, sweet and sour, it is an absolute delight for the palate. And now the town has a Thai chef, who creates dishes that surely give diners a one-way ticket to Thailand.

Having worked in major restaurants and hotels of Thailand and Lebanon in the last 22 years, Thawaichai Saithong has joined the Islamabad Marriott Hotel’s Royal Elephant Restaurant as the executive Thai chef lately.

His in-depth knowledge of the cuisine adds to its authenticity serving creative dishes based on traditional techniques, which carry the breath and soul of Thailand in every bite.

The menu at the restaurant guides diners on a gastronomic exploration of Thailand’s dishes through an inventive interplay of local flavours and textures. “Every dish is an authentic Thai experience carefully prepared to bring out the best combination of texture and taste to every bite,” Thawaichai Saithong told ‘The News’.

He felt that Thai cuisine had become more mainstream but he liked the depth of the cuisine to be more popular as it was a regional and varied cuisine. “I would like to enlighten the diner to go beyond Pad Thai and to find specific dishes from specific regions.”

For the inspiring Thai food lovers, the chef has few recommendations: Start your evening with Gai Satay, which are grilled marinated chicken strips served with peanut sauce followed by Yam Sam Bro Bhi, a popular salad, which comes with generous portions of crispy fried chicken and squid with cashew nuts and chilies. What is Thai Food without a mouth-watering Tom Yam Goong soup seasoned with chilies, lemon grass and kaffir leaves- enough to entice the senses.

Geang Keaw Wan Gai, a hot green chicken curry cooked in coconut milk and exotic eggplant will definitely wake up your taste buds, while Pla Sam Ros deep fried fish in tamarind sauce or Goong Phad Bai Ka Praw, stir fried prawns with basil leaves in spicy sauce, offer the multi-faceted spice notes of Thai curry. Diners can also find dishes like Nua Phad King, which is stir fried beef with mixed vegetables and Goong Mungron lobster with garlic and mixed chili sauce.

Thawaichai has a fondness for great presentation and decorates his dishes exquisitely with elegantly carved vegetables and fruits. Authenticity and quality are important to him as he describes what he’s hoping to achieve with flavours and dishes. “I seek to be perfect although I know it’s unattainable. I can still work to ensure as much authenticity as possible.”