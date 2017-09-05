MCI special cleanliness arrangements during Eid days

Islamanad :The Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) and the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) did excellent jobs in carrying cleanliness operations in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad during three days of Eidul Azha.

On directions of MCI Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz, CDA Sanitation Directorate successfully carried out cleanliness operation during Eid days. During this special operation, workers of the Sanitation Directorate have collected and disposed off offals, entrails and other waste material of more than 60,000 sacrificial animals.

Similarly the residents of Rawalpindi experienced the best efficient operation as the RWMC staff remained on toes to keep the city clean. The residents were provided bags for purpose of safe disposal of waste which was lifted from outside the houses.

Some timely help from help from nature as rain on Monday morning helped in cleaning roads and streets in two cities.MCI Deputy Mayor Syed Zeshan Ali Naqvi visited different sectors, model towns and urban areas to inspect arrangements made by the Sanitation Directorate in connection with special cleanliness operation.

On this occasion, Director Sanitation, officers of other relevant formations and local representatives were also present. Director Sanitation, Sardar Khan Zimri, also visited different areas of the city on the first, second and the third day to make this operation more successful.

While appreciating the arrangements of cleanliness operation MCI Deputy Mayor said that all staff and officers of relevant formations participated in the cleanliness operation with full devotion and for this reason the operation remained successful and efforts of officials and officers in this regard are commendable.

During the visit, Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zimri apprised the Deputy Mayor of MCI, Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi that according to action plan 60 deep ditches and trenches were dug up at 25 different locations the city where the remains and offals of sacrificial animals were disposed off scientifically.

In order to make this operation a success, Islamabad was divided into six zones for collection of offals, entrails other waste remains of sacrificial animals to achieve the target. Zone-I included the areas of F-5, F-6, Blue Area, Saidpur and Bari Imam while zone-II comprised upon Faisal Mosque, E-7, F-7, F-8, and G-8. Similarly, areas of sector F-10, F-11, Golra Sharif and Shah Allah Ditta in Zone-III, Zone-IV G-9, G-10, G-11 etc, Zone-V includes the areas of sector H-8, H-9, H-10, H-11, I-8, I-9, I-10/2, I-11, whereas Zone VI Highway, Model village Humak, Shehzad Town, Rawal Town and Margalla Town.

Leaves of entire staff of sanitation directorate were cancelled to meet the gigantic task and officials along with officers of Sanitation Directorate served in the field on emergency basis. More than 2,000 sanitary workers including sweepers, supervisory staff, and others actively participated in the cleanliness drive. Beside the staff of Sanitation, Emergency and Disaster Management and other formations assisted in the said operation. Each and every street of all sectors of Islamabad was got cleaned by the workers of Sanitation Directorate of CDA.

Moreover about 200 vehicles including tractors with trolleys, shawals, dozers, trucks, compactors etc, of Sanitation Directorate, MPO, Environment Directorate, Enforcement Directorate and other concerned directorates were used and the uninterrupted cleanliness operation continued round the clock.

During this meal was also provided to sanitation staff in the field to avoid wastage of time. While lime powder was also sprinkled and applied on the surroundings of places where slaughtering took place, around ditches and garbage trolleys.

Moreover, help line was established, which remained functional round the clock. In this connection, citizens contacted on Help Line numbers regarding collection and disposal of remains of sacrificial animals, which were attended promptly. During the special cleanliness drive, pamphlets were distributed among the residents and banners inscribed with concerned literature were also displayed at various locations of the city for awareness of the masses.

MCI Deputy Mayor personally supervised and expressed his satisfaction over the successful operation.