70 teachers of BPS-14 promoted

Islamabad :The Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has promoted 70 elementary school teachers (BPS-14) as trained graduate teachers (BPS-16) of the Islamabad's government model schools.

The promotions were recommended by the CADD's Departmental Promotion Committee lately. They’ve taken effect immediately. The CADD oversees the city’s government educational institutions totalling over 400 through the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

According to a FDE notification, the promotions will not affect the seniority of promoted teachers, who all will be on probation for one year in line with the Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) Rules, 1973.