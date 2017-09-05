Tue September 05, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

September 5, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Congo Fever suspect admitted to PIMS

Congo Fever suspect admitted to PIMS

Islamabad: A patient suspected of suffering from Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) was admitted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) here on Friday, it is learnt.

Named Altaf, the patient is a resident of Azad Kashmir. His platete count, according to doctors, has dropped to 16,000, and he is stated to be in a critical condition.  Altaf is being treated for the disease. Further investigations for confirmation of his medical condition are underway at the National Institute of Health.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement