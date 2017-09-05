Congo Fever suspect admitted to PIMS

Islamabad: A patient suspected of suffering from Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) was admitted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) here on Friday, it is learnt.

Named Altaf, the patient is a resident of Azad Kashmir. His platete count, according to doctors, has dropped to 16,000, and he is stated to be in a critical condition. Altaf is being treated for the disease. Further investigations for confirmation of his medical condition are underway at the National Institute of Health.