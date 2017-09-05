Vegetable prices remain high during Eid days

LAHORE :Prices of some essential vegetables increased during Eidul Azha holidays due to limited availability and high demand of the items.

Onion price further increased to Rs 100 per kg from Rs 80 per kg. Similarly, tomato rates increased to Rs 150 to 160 per kg from Rs 100 per kg. Last week tomato price was Rs 55 to 60 per kg. Both garlic Chinese and local sold were at Rs 300 per kg from Rs 200 to 240 per kg.

The imported Chinese and Singaporean ginger were also sold at Rs 200 per kg as compared to one week price of Rs 146 and Rs 100, respectively. Cucumber farm was sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg which was at Rs 80 per kg couple of days ago while cucumber local was sold at Rs 150 per kg. The lemon was also sold at Rs 300 per kg from, two days back price of Rs 150 to 200 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs 600 per kg which was at Rs 240 per kg and mint small bundle at Rs 30 per bundle from couple of days back price of Rs 20 per bundle. Other fresh salad including, Salad leaf small bundle sold Rs 50 40 per bundle from Rs 30 per bundle, cabbage at Rs 100 per kg from Rs 30 to 40 per kg. Green chilies were sold at Rs 160 to 200 per kilogram from Rs 80 to 100 per kg.