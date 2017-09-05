‘Continuous efforts needed to control dengue’

LAHORE :Death toll of dengue patients could be increased from 20 to 30 percent if the government fails to take extra steps to control dengue. Dengue is a viral disease. It was detected in nine countries in 1970. A few cases of dengue were reported in Karachi too. Now, it has spread across our country. It can be more dangerous for children. Dengue patients feel weakness. It is a public health issue. It is a preventable disease if we work on it properly.

These views were expressed by the speakers in a roundtable conference on treatment of dengue on modern lines jointly organised by Punjab Health Care Commission Society and Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers).

Khawaja Salman Rafique, Minister for Specialised Health Care and Medical Education, chaired the conference. Dr Ajmal Khan, Chief Operating Officer Punjab Health Care Commission, was the chief guest. Guest of honour Abdullah Sunbal, Lahore commissioner, Sameer Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad, Director Clinical Governance and Organisational Standard PHC, Dr Riaz Ahmad, Director Complaints PHC, Dr Muhammad Anwar Janjua, Director Licensing and Accreditation Authority PHC, Dr Tariq Mahmood Mian, President Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians, Dr Tariq Aziz, Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians, professor Muhammad Ali Khan professor of Paediatrics, Professor Yaqoob Qazi of paediatrics participated in the conference.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said dengue broke out in Pakistan. “Dengue fever is a preventable and if we work on prevention properly. Dengue epidemic occurred in 2011 in Pakistan. We were not aware of it that’s why we faced difficulties. Even there was no room left in hospitals. A team of Sri Lanka came to Pakistan and helped us. Nations learnt from their experiences. We got success under the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif,” he said. He paid tribute to nurses and other staff who played their role to control dengue.

Dr Muhammad Ajmal said: “Infections disease cell has been working 24 hours. Material regarding awareness of dengue has been displayed on website. A survey was conducted in Punjab, around 60,000 homeopathic doctors and clinics are there, and 36,000 out of them have been registered. Inspection has been completed in 10,000.”

Abdullah Sunbal said: “Mortality rate had increased in 2011. With the passage of time it was controlled. A little bit negligence could harm. Besides this, larva has been found in rural areas. Awareness is being created over there”. Sameer Ahmad said: “Larva is being checked everywhere. For this purpose around 3,200 staff is working. Around 66,000 teams have been made for this. Working is being monitored.”

Senior Editor, Health, Education and Current Affairs, Wasif Nagi said the government has a lot to control dengue in Punjab and other provinces should learn from the Punjab to control dengue.

Professor Riaz Ahmad and Professor Yaqoob said: “We are working on it on scientific bases. Dengue is a public health issue. It is viral disease. Death toll of dengue patients could be increased from 20 to 30 percent if the government fails to control dengue.” Dr Mushtaq, Professor Muhammad Ali, Dr Tariq Mian, Dr Altaf, Dr Tariq, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad spoke on the issue.