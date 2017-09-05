PHP performance

LAHORE : Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 67 accused including 22 POs and rendered help to 3,024 commuters. PHP teams also recovered 688 liter liquor, 1560 gram charas, 4,000 gram opium, 12 pistols, one gun, one rifle and 41 bullets from their possession. Moreover, PHP post Noor Pur Kasur arrested Waris, son of Boota, and recovered a stolen wheat truck and stolen wood from his possession.

