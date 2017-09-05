Tue September 05, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

September 5, 2017

Share

Advertisement

PHP performance

PHP performance

LAHORE : Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 67 accused including 22 POs and rendered help to 3,024 commuters. PHP teams also recovered 688 liter liquor, 1560 gram charas, 4,000 gram opium, 12 pistols, one gun, one rifle and 41 bullets from their possession. Moreover, PHP post Noor Pur Kasur arrested Waris, son of Boota, and recovered a stolen wheat truck and stolen wood from his possession.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement