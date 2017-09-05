Call to save Rohingyas

Lahore :The government of Pakistan should close the embassy of Burma in Islamabad and send its ambassador back. It was demanded by Alama Tahir Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC). He said Saudi Arabia, Turkey and other Islamic countries should break the ice on the issue of Muslim bloodshed in Burma. According to him, September 8 will be observed as condemnation day by Pakistan Ulema Council, its allies and other people against the killings.

