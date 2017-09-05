Gifts distributed among children

LAHORE :Khawaja Salman Rafique and his family celebrate Eid with children residing in Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB). He distributed gifts among these children. Khawaja Salman said CPWB is a blessing for orphan and helpless children. CPWB provides free health and education to children. On the occasion different programmes were arranged for children. Different stalls including bangles and Hina/ Mehndi were set up. Children were given new shoes and clothes on Eid.

