Gifts distributed among children

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE :Khawaja Salman Rafique and his family celebrate Eid with children residing in Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB). He distributed gifts among these children. Khawaja Salman said CPWB is a blessing for orphan and helpless children. CPWB provides free health and education to children. On the occasion different programmes were arranged for children. Different stalls including bangles and Hina/ Mehndi were set up. Children were given new shoes and clothes on Eid.
Comments