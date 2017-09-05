A peaceful, pleasant Eid

Rawalpindi :The residents in town enjoyed a peaceful Eidul Azha with religious zeal and fervour in relatively pleasant weather conditions. The environment remained cool and calm during Eid days in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as no unpleasant incident was reported in the region.

In the evening at around 7:30 p.m., on Zilhaj 9 (Friday), a day before Eidul Azha, heavy rainfall restricted a number of residents from coming out of homes for a couple of hours. The rain water inundated a number of roads and streets in the city areas but at night, almost all markets got flooded with huge number of customers and visitors and almost all roads leading to major markets in town remained heavily crowded till late at night.

A good number of city dwellers were witnessed carrying sacrificial animals in the night on almost all roads on Friday night till dawn and the markets set-up for sale of sacrificial animals remained crowded till late in the night.

A good number of fast food outlets, local hotels, restaurants and refreshment centres were offering services on Friday night where people enjoyed spicy dishes, cold drinks and tea particularly on their way back to home after shopping.

A good number of families, like Eidul Fitr, remained busy in main markets along with local markets setup in almost all localities in town for shopping clothes, cosmetics and bangles till late at night on Zilhaj 9. Soon after ‘Fajr’ prayer on the first day of Eidul Azha, a good number of people started arriving at the graveyards to offer ‘fateha’ on the graves of their loved ones.

After Eidul Azha prayer, the residents got busy in slaughtering sacrificial animals and majority of roads in town started giving a deserted look at least till evening. Children, however, in groups were witnessed in streets and along smaller roads to witness slaughtering.

On the first day of Eid, the weather remained relatively pleasant adding delight of the holy festival and in the evening, the roads got busy once again. On the second day of Eid, however, the roads in town received significantly a heavy traffic particularly in the evening as a great number of residents visited their relatives and public parks to enjoy Eid. The third day of Eid, however, was much hot particularly at noon after scattered rainfall in the morning and there remained thin traffic on almost all roads till noon.