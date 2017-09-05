Islamabad roads choked by revellers

Islamabad :The people swarmed parks and recreational spots in Islamabad on Monday, the third and last day of Eidul Azha festival, causing massive traffic jams on roads.

Long queues of vehicles were seen on IJP Road, Margalla Road, 7th and 9th avenues and Murree Road. To avoid frustration at the prolonged traffic jams, some people parked the cars, vans and buses along the roadside kilometers ahead of their destinations, especially Faisal Masjid, Daman-e-Koh and Pir Sohawa, and covered long distances by foot.

Heated exchanges were seen among motorists at some places over wrong parking and minor crashes. Though deployed in large numbers, the cops struggled to regulate the messy traffic.

They insisted that the roads were crowded mostly due to the influx of non-locals. The traffic police insisted that things would return to normal next day. In the day, Faisal Masjid, Daman-e-Koh, Pir Sohawa, Shakarparian, Pakistan Monument, Lakeview Park, Margzar Zoo, Play Land, Shahdara and Centaurus attracted large crowds of people.

The restaurants and fast food outlets also reported the huge influx of visitors. The pleasant weather contributed to the influx of visitors to recreational places. Since there were few public transport vehicles on the road, cabbies overcharged commuters at will. The filling stations recorded high sales of petrol, diesel and compressed natural gas in the day.